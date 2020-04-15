The well worn bunny trail

This time of year the bunnies and chicks and ducklings are in the farm stores. I love to share interesting fun facts! Especially about rabbits!
There are a number of rabbit rescue organizations locally to check out!
Often after Easter the Animal shelters are flooded with rabbits!
One thing I know, turning a pet rabbit loose does not give it freedom, it makes it food! Over the years as Animal Control every year I picked up rabbits hit by cars. I received calls of people finding dead rabbits in their yard. If dogs have not been around rabbits and it gets in their yard, it becomes a chase object!
Happy rabbits practice a cute behavior known as a “binky.” They jump up in the air and twist and spin around! A baby rabbit is called a kit, a female is called a doe, and a male is a buck. A group of rabbits is called a herd. Rabbits are herbivores, eating a diet entirely of grasses and other plants.
More than half of the world’s rabbits live in North America. Two of my children had rabbit 4H projects — a great responsibility teaching program. I remember taking rabbits to the Veterinarian to get their teeth cut, since a rabbit’s teeth never stop growing!
There are many different sizes and breeds of rabbit.
I have a friend that has Flemish Giants that are up to 22 pounds. They are known for their docile nature — a true gentle giant.
A female rabbit can produce a litter about every 30 days and within hours be pregnant again. And a female rabbit can have 1 to 14 babies in a litter starting at six months old.
Hypothetically, a rabbit could give birth 12 times a year and with an approximate seven-year life span, she and her offspring could create around 185 billion rabbits in that timeframe!
With that being said rabbits do not do well alone. They tend to be happier with their own kind.
Spay and neuter rabbits and they are great house pets and adapt well to a litter box.
The House Rabbit Society on line is a great informative site.
Bottom line:
City Code 5-2-2: FOWL:
“It shall be unlawful for any person to keep or cause to be kept any ducks, geese, turkeys or other poultry, except chickens, within the incorporated limits of the city at any time.”
