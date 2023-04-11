Support Local Journalism


Emily Graves’ roots in Gem County go back a ways — as does her family history in the booming days of fruit packing in the valley. So it’s not a stretch to say that her latest retail venture in Emmett is rooted in the past, with a lot of contemporary twists.

March 31 Grave’s was joined by dozens of community members for a Gem County Chamber Ribbon Cutting of The Packing Shed. Once part of a thriving but now dormant orchard, The Packing Shed is coming back to life as a multi-use retail facility specializing in antiques, salvaged items, refurbished furniture, and home décor.

