Emily Graves’ roots in Gem County go back a ways — as does her family history in the booming days of fruit packing in the valley. So it’s not a stretch to say that her latest retail venture in Emmett is rooted in the past, with a lot of contemporary twists.
March 31 Grave’s was joined by dozens of community members for a Gem County Chamber Ribbon Cutting of The Packing Shed. Once part of a thriving but now dormant orchard, The Packing Shed is coming back to life as a multi-use retail facility specializing in antiques, salvaged items, refurbished furniture, and home décor.
But its more than that. Also located on the property is a 5,000 square foot event center, which will cater to the community’s growing needs for an indoor rental space with a commercial kitchen that can be used for parties or classes. An additional 1,800 sq ft cold storage barn has been turned into a creative space for small-group classes, such as sustainable gardening, furniture restoration, and artistic DIY classes.
This is the second step Graves has taken to feature a taste of Gem County’s past. A couple of years ago she opened Grit and Grace in the former fruit stand on the east side of Highway 16, at the foot of Freezeout Hill. The Packing Shed is on the opposite side of the road and has expanded room to take on larger items that were somewhat restricted at Grit and Grace. While each retail venue will have some shared items, they each will have their own distinct touch and a diverse range of vintage and retro items.
The Packing Shed opened to shopping with a glassblowing demonstration, live music by Better than Jam, and food trucks. Those special features are likely to be a regular part of future events at the uniquely reimagined facility.
The current hours for the retail shop are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m, Thursday through Saturday.
There is no doubt that the Packing Shed has its roots in agricultural traditions. The mix of retail with artisan creations, community classes, a commercial kitchen, and large event center is one-of-a-kind not only in Emmett but in the Treasure Valley.