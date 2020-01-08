The Little Butterfly

I have a dear friend that was owned by a little Papillon dog for many years. When I read of the 55 Papillons that were taken by the Idaho Humane Society recently, I decided to look into the breed history and such.
Apparently the 55 little Butterfly dogs cannot be adopted out for awhile until all is cleared legally. The Papillon is a very nice little dog! It is also called the Continental Toy Spaniel.
One of the oldest of the toy spaniels, it derives its name from its characteristic butterfly-like look of the long and fringed hair on the ears.
But sometimes the ears do not “butterfly up” — in which a Papillon with dropped ears is called a Phalene.
The dog show standard says that:
Disqualifications: An all-white dog or a dog with no white and over 12 inches in height.
Gait: Free, quick, easy, graceful, not paddlefoot, or stiff in hip movements.
Temperament: Happy, alert and friendly. Neither shy nor aggressive.
The Papillon is a small, friendly, elegant toy dog of fine-boned structure, light, dainty and of lively action! Their coloring comes in white and chocolate, sable, fawn and white, black and white, lastly, red and white.
These little dogs are excellent agility dogs and are consistent winners at the sport’s highest levels; less ambitious owners can train them to do all kinds of tricks.
The normal weight for this little dog is 7 to 9 pounds. The lifespan is 13 to 15 years and like all the dogs we have ever loved and treasured, it is not long enough!
Fun fact: An 8-inch-tall papillon named Gabby wowed the crowd at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in 2019 when she blazed her way through an obstacle course like she had been shot out of a cannon!