Meadow View Senior Living recently hosted a “Popsicles in the Park” event featuring their house choir — The Meadowlarks. Made up of Meadow View residents, the Meadowlarks practice every week for special events like this.
Friends, family members and a few local littles joined in the beautiful Spring sunshine and included an impromptu dance party afterwards.
The group issued a warm “Thank you to Barbara Huguenin and the Kiwanis Club of Emmett for creating and maintaining such a beautiful gathering place!”