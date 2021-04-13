The Squaw Butte Chapter of the Back Country Horsemen of Idaho will be hosting a free to the public clinic on Saturday, April 24 to help campers desiring to take their stock animals on the road with them.
Part of a national organization, Back Country Horseman of America (BCHA), the local chapter is dedicated to preserving and perpetuating recreational stock use on public lands. The local clinic will run from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Public Sand Horse Arena off Highway 16 in front of the Gem County Fairgrounds.
Topics to be covered include: How to pack with various packsaddles, knot tying and manties; Several excellent places to stock camp within three hours of Emmett; Suggestions on what works well camping at trail heads and trail camping; What public land managers require for your to take for stock feed and water; Leave Not Trace minimum impact camping with stock; Suggestions for stock containment while camping; Rules for stock camping on public lands; Trailer prep and handing; Learn what can help keep you and your stock safe.
The clinic is presented free to the public. Additional information can be obtained by contacting Lisa Griffith, 208-571-1054 or email clinic@sbbchidaho.org
You can also access the organization’s information via their website: sbbschidaho.org or their blog: sbbch.org