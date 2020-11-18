“Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.”
That unofficial but generally accepted motto of the United States Postal Service could also double as part of the credo that Carol Duncan has lived by – now for 90 years.
Duncan, the postmaster at Sweet, celebrated her 90th birthday on Monday, Nov. 16 in much the same way she has celebrated birthdays for the last 35 years — sorting the mail at the tiny post office in Sweet. And making the day brighter for the community members who drop in to get their mail and chat for a moment or two.
“I love my job, I always have,” Duncan said. “The people in this community are awesome. They really just know how to make you feel loved, appreciated and cared for.”
Caring has been a trademark of Duncan’s service to the USPS, her community, and her family since she took the position in 1985.
“I was caring for my husband who had been diagnosed with Alzheimers at the time,” Duncan recalls. “I needed work to help support us and still give me time to care for him. I guess we were made for each other.”
While the postage stamp size post office is warm and toasty on a late fall day, Duncan has known her share of life challenges. In addition to caring for her husband until his passing in 2004, she also cared for a daughter during her battle with cancer which ended in 2013.
She’s had her own health challenges. In 2014 she contracted West Nile Virus and still has symptoms from time to time. This past summer she spent over a week in an intensive care unit with a heart condition that few survive. Two computer implants later, however, she was up and back at work.
Why back to work at age 90?
“It’s what I do. It’s who I am. It’s probably why I am still alive,” Duncan said.
Her doctors asked her the same question and they apparently found her answers either satisfactory or hard to argue with.
Duncan is actually a private contractor with the USPS to operate the Sweet office. That means she owns the building that was moved to its present location onto leased land nearly 35 years ago. It also means that there is a community standing behind it.
“These folks are great. When it was in need of a new coat of paint – the community made it happen.” Duncan said. “I believe its that connection that is really what keeps me coming in every morning.”
While the post office is only open from 9 a.m. until noon – its six days a week. And the routine has changed little over the past four decades.
“It’s pretty simple,” Duncan said. “As you can see we don’t have a computer in the building – we still hand sort and hand stamp the mail each day. Certain times of the year that stamping becomes a big chore – like Valentines when we get a bunch of folks wanting a Sweet, ID postmark on their Valentine mailing.”
While some things have changed in the delivery of the mail — for Duncan little has.
“We have had a lot of technology changes and rule changes — many of them have not made delivery any faster,” Duncan said. “But you adapt and keep focused on just getting the job done.”
“It’s been a joy to watch generations of families come through the post office,” she said. “Some kids have grown up and moved away but always seem to drop in when they are back in town. Seems like there is a lot of family out there even though I have little family of my own left.”
Duncan credits not only healthy living and a strong work ethic but her faith with providing her strength to endure and continue to care for others.
“My belief in Christ has been my strength and salvation,” Duncan said. “Since I came to that point in my life many years ago I have had a peace and a heart to serve others. That’s very different than the person I was before.”
How long will her service as the postmaster of Sweet continue?
“The doctors said I can work until I can’t,” Duncan said. “They said you will know. I know its not yet.”
That’s welcome news to her community as Carol Duncan continues to deliver more than just the mail in Sweet.