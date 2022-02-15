SWDH logo

A free screening for a number of health issues will be open at the Gem County Senior Center in cooperation with the Emmett Valley Friendship Coalition on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

Screening will include: blood pressure, HbA1C, glucose, cholesterol, lifestyle assessment and cancer screening.  The screenings are being conducted by the Southwest District Health Department.  

The event will run from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 719 S. Johns Avenue in Emmett. 

