Splash Pad concrete poured

Workmen completed the sculpting of the concrete surface of the new Splash Pad in Emmett City park two weeks ago. The water will drain to the center of the pad so little or no run off will impact the park area around the pad.

 Del Gray / Messenger Index

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


There will not likely be any frolicking in the new Splash Pad at Emmett City Park until Spring. While concrete installation and shaping has been completed, the final apparatus installations are going to another month away.

According to Emmett City public works director Clint Seamons, the delay in completing the installation is the result of continued supply chain issues that will not make the water features on the pad available until late September.

Recommended for you

Load comments