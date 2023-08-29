Workmen completed the sculpting of the concrete surface of the new Splash Pad in Emmett City park two weeks ago. The water will drain to the center of the pad so little or no run off will impact the park area around the pad.
There will not likely be any frolicking in the new Splash Pad at Emmett City Park until Spring. While concrete installation and shaping has been completed, the final apparatus installations are going to another month away.
According to Emmett City public works director Clint Seamons, the delay in completing the installation is the result of continued supply chain issues that will not make the water features on the pad available until late September.
Included in those features is a replica of the Emmett City water tower that will be prominent in the activity areas in the new facility.
“Our plan is to run through all to items make sure everything works correctly and then we will winterize,” says Seamons.
The interactive water feature does not include a water reservoir and will not recycle water for reuse at the location. It will be fresh water in and then routed away through the drain system once it has been in contact with those playing in the area.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
“We chose to go with the fresh water option as it was a huge cost savings,” said Seamons. “Based on the amount of water that will be used it’s a very low impact to our system. There will be surface cleaning every week to two weeks but the maintenance for us by removing the recycled system will save us several hours throughout the summer months for maintenance.”
Seamons further explained the anticipated operation of the system:
“The water system will be tied off our well #6 pump. That pump is not online but as we grow we will integrate it into our water treatment facility. Piping was all done during the Johns Avenue upgrade. This will allow us to move domestic water through our well #6. Instead of blowing off the system through fire hydrants we will use the splash pad to give us the same results. This is a very beneficial way to cycle our system and not just send it down our drains.”
Exact days when the feature will be operational next year will be posted in the Spring. There may be some limited use on weekends prior to the end of the school year depending on weather conditions. It should be functional seven days a week throughout the summer.