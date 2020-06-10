Summer heat and dog treats

Summer heat reminders are always fun to gather up!
I decided to try making the dog version of an ice treat I saw online.
I used a Bundt pan and just put a tiny bit of low sodium beef broth in the water with a kong toy and a few blueberries! After overnight in the freezer I dumped it out on the lawn and sat in a chair and watched ! Yep a big dog and a little dog shared the fun! They circled it, licking and enjoying the flavor! After about 30 minutes they gave it up to go in the house with me, but soon they were wanting out again to investigate the strange frozen bowl!
It took them most of the day and a bit of hot sun and the fun ended! There are many ways to make the frozen treat, bananas, berries, apple chunks and bits of watermelon are dog safe and the beef or chicken broth should be low sodium. A few milk bones would be a great addition as well!
Owners and caretakers may believe they’re doing their furry friend a favour when bringing them along on errands, but if they can’t bring their pet into a store they may think a few minutes in the vehicle won’t be a big deal.
For a dog, though, harmful, and even life-threatening effects can occur in a short time in a hot car. Dogs can’t release heat by sweating, as humans do, so their internal body temperature rises more quickly.
Some dogs, including senior pets and those with flatter faces, experience even more challenges in hot weather. At the end of the day, it’s best to simply leave your dog at home where there’s more space, water and shade.
In Boise a few stores have air conditioned/heated crate type enclosures to place your dog if you can’t bring them in.
Heat exhaustion in dogs can occur when the body temperature becomes elevated above the 103 degree Fahrenheit and higher are above normal. If the temperature continues to rise and reaches 106 or higher, your pup is in the danger zone for heat stroke, during which the organs begin to shut down and his heart could stop altogether.
Most people mean well when they say they’d be willing to break a glass window to get an animal out of a roasting vehicle, it’s strongly recommended you don’t.
Making calls to police will get the job done and a ticket can be written or the owner warned. The owner’s intention is not to harm or kill their dog but they do not realize that just a 15 minute stay in the car can do just that!
n Exaggerated panting (or the sudden stopping of panting)
n Rapid or erratic pulse salivation, anxious or staring expression
n Weakness and muscle tremors or lack of coordination
n Convulsions or vomiting, and collapse
All of the above are signs of an overheated dog!
Keep a kit in your car in case you spot an animal in distress. This includes bottled water, a small bowl, a small battery-powered fan, and a towel that can be soaked in water. The rule of thumb is if you cannot keep your hand on the hot pavement for 5 seconds, your pet’s feet can’t handle it either.
One more Rambling thought:
The best reason to have your animals micro chipped is the improved chance that you’ll get your animal back if it becomes lost or stolen.
Lots more on this next week !
Email petnews73@gmail.com