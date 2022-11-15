...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds
and little vertical mixing.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
&&
1 of 2
Customers add to the donations during the annual Fill the Ambulance event at Albertsons. The event is underway this weekend to replenish supplies for the upcoming Christmas Cheer support events coming up in the next few weeks.
Customers add to the donations during the annual Fill the Ambulance event at Albertsons. The event is underway this weekend to replenish supplies for the upcoming Christmas Cheer support events coming up in the next few weeks.
EVFC Photo
Members of the Emmett Fire Department will be out accepting donations of food and toys with their annual Fill The Truck holiday campaign this Friday and Saturday at Bi-Mart.
Stuff the Ambulance and Fill the Firetruck have become a Gem County tradition to make it easy to give all Gem County families food and toys at Christmas.
This Friday and Saturday, Nov. 18 and 19, first responders will be at Albertsons and Bi-Mart to accept donations. Volunteers will even give you a shopping list of items needed. All items gathered w be used for the Christmas Cheer Basket program administered by the Emmett Valley Friendship Coalition. It is because of volunteers like our first responders and donations from the community, the program will be able to serve 100s of families, more than the last few years.
Volunteers will be at both locations between 9 am and 6 pm each day.
Help our first responders “Give the Gift of Hope” to others by “stuffing” and “filling” this weekend.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
DEADLINE HERE FOR CHEER APPLICATIONS
Applications for a Christmas Cheer basket of food or toys are available on the EVFC Facebook page or at the Tuesday dinner/pantry, 719 S. Johns A or email emmettfriendship@gmail.com.
There are still other opportunities to help with the holiday magic:
Tuesday, Nov. 22: Both the regular dinner and pantry will likely serve twice as many people. To help with the dinner, call / text Kim at 208.794.1263. To help with the pantry, call / text Daniel 208.369.7915.
Christmas Cheer help also needed; contact Anna at 208.602.5049. Help is needed to assemble the Christmas Cheer bags of toys. Assembling the boxes of food will take place Dec. 3. Distribution will happen on Dec. 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.