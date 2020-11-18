It’s time to stuff and fill again! Stuff the Ambulance and Fill the Firetruck have become a Gem County tradition to ensure all Gem County families have food and toys at Christmas.
This Friday and Saturday, Nov. 20 and 21, first responders will be at Albertsons and Bi-Mart to accept donations. All items gathered will be used for the Christmas Cheer Basket program administered by the Emmett Valley Friendship Coalition.
Applications for a Christmas Cheer basket of food or toys are available on the EVFC Facebook page or at the Tuesday dinner/pantry, 719 S. Johns Ave or email emmettfriendship@gmail.com
Help ‘Give the Gift of Hope’ to others by ‘filling’ and ‘stuffing’ this weekend.