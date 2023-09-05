Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


In a world brimming with opportunities, Rotary International’s best-kept secret, the Youth Exchange Program, has thrown open its doors for applications for the 2024-25 exchange year. This transformative program, often described as a passport to cultural enrichment, personal evolution, and international camaraderie, is inviting young adventurers to take a leap into the unknown.

Cultural Horizons UnveiledMore than just an exchange of students, the Rotary Youth Exchange Program has long been a cornerstone of Rotary’s vision of world understanding and harmony. For decades, it has been connecting young minds from diverse backgrounds, dissolving borders and bridging hearts.

Recommended for you

Load comments