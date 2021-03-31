Strunk receives industry honors

The Idaho Manufactured Housing Association recently honored Emmett resident, Doug Strunk, for his dedication to the manufactured housing industry for the past 38 years. He was awarded a plaque and a recognized as a lifetime member.
Doug was elected and served on the board of the association since 1983 and through many name changes including the Trailer Coach Association, the Idaho Housing Alliance and the Idaho Manufactured Housing Association. In that time, he served as President four times.
In addition, despite working fulltime in the manufactured housing industry, Doug also served as IMHA’s main education trainer, providing the continuing education credits required of manufactured home installers and building inspectors throughout the state. Each year he would travel the state and perform training in five major regions, often accompanied by his wife Glenda who handled registration.
Doug announced his retirement in December and IMHA is finding it difficult to replace Doug’s depth of knowledge and familiarity with the state’s regions and in manufactured housing issues. Due to Covid restrictions in place at the time, he was honored at his home in late December.