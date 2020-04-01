While the COVID-19 pandemic has been sweeping the nation and creating mass hysteria, Michael Orr knows panicking is the last thing one should do. After losing everything within a matter of hours during the 2018 Paradise, California “campfire,” Orr decided to leave the past behind and found himself blazing a new trail here in Emmett, Idaho.
Rather than falling into the cycle of worry, Orr decided to take things into his own hands and create the “Gem County COVID-19 Help & Information” Facebook page. The page has become a place of refuge and reassurance, rather than fear. “I believe the pandemic hasn’t really hit Gem County yet and I wanted to get ahead of it.” While the timing couldn’t have been any better, just days later, Governor Little issued a 21 day mandatory stay home order.
“If we have a network in place and a way for people to help others, then that’s key,” said Orr, talking about the Facebook page. “I remember when I was going through the fire, we helped each other. There was nothing in place to aid us in the moment, so it became our job to lift each other up and help one another gather whatever we could.”
Orr credits helping and focusing on others as a way for him to get out of his own pity party.
“Nobody else can help us as quickly as we can help each other, because we’re the ones who are here. If we come at COVID-19 like we are trying to protect ourselves we will get nowhere, but if we come at it as though we’re trying to help others, then we can get through it as unscaved as possible. Being of service to others helps you get out of your head and out of your way.”
While resources are being stretched thin here in Gem County, Orr believes it needs to stop. The only solution to get through this as a small community is to “stop hoarding and start helping,” says Orr. “I’ve always had the mentality that someone out there needs it more than me, I believe that’s the best perspective to have during these times.”
“Though this situation isn’t nearly as ‘sudden’ as the fire in Paradise, one important lesson was that no government agency or non-profit can solve our individual issues nearly as quickly as we can by helping each other,” says a post in the COVID-19 group. “And in this situation, government and non-profits will be stretched so thin that aid is likely not going to get to small-town America. The way through this is to look out for each other. Look out for your friends & family, and strangers alike.”
If you are located in Gem County make sure to join the “Gem County COVID-19 Help & Information” Facebook page. “Just post on the page what you need or are struggling with and then we can step up and handle what it is as a community,” said Orr.
While nobody has all the answers, those in Gem County now have a place to go to come together and find solutions. Remember, we are better together!