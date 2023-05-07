Crysta McMaster was named as the new General Manager of Stoney’s Roadhouse in Emmett last month. McMaster will coordinate all local productions and promotions at the entertainment facility located in the Mitchel Industrial Complex.
McMaster is a longtime resident (over 23 years) of Emmett, raising both of her children here. Her parents and remaining family live in the valley too. She volunteers for several non-profits and has been a very successful realtor for the past eight years.
According to the release from Stoneys’ owner Chris Lowden, for fun Christa “she hunts, bow hunts, fishes and shoots all kinds of firearms … LOVES blowing’ things up! Most importantly, she has a love for music, especially country.”
Her first country concert was Alan Jackson and Deana Carter. She went backstage and got an autograph from Deana Carter.
“One of my favorite childhood memories is getting floor tickets to Shania Twain with my best friend,” Crysta says. “We were young so our Moms came but let us sit together in the two best seats. We stood on our seats and gave our thumbs up to her and she did it back to us.”
“I’m thrilled to become the new GM for Stoney’s! Being able to combine my love for our community with my love for music and events is an honor. I look forward to raising the bar to create unforgettable experiences for everyone who comes to Stoney’s Roadhouse,” McMaster said.
The first show for the coming summer season is going to be Diamond Rio on June 2.