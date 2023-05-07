Crysta McMaster

Crysta McMaster

Crysta McMaster was named as the new General Manager of Stoney’s Roadhouse in Emmett last month. McMaster will coordinate all local productions and promotions at the entertainment facility located in the Mitchel Industrial Complex.

McMaster is a longtime resident (over 23 years) of Emmett, raising both of her children here. Her parents and remaining family live in the valley too. She volunteers for several non-profits and has been a very successful realtor for the past eight years.

