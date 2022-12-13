With the recent snowy weather many of us may not be wanting to venture out in the evenings. No worry! Santa has us covered.
Throughout this week Santa and an entourage of friends will be bringing their Christmas Cheer to you. A schedule of where the caravan of candy-laden cheer givers is available on page A5 of this edition of the Messenger Index. The gang was out on Monday and will reach additional neighborhoods on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week.
CANDY CANE LANE
The Gem County Recovery Community Center will be hosting its annual Candy Cane Lane on December 16 and 17. The program allows disadvantaged kids an opportunity to shop for Christmas gifts for family members. The GCRCC is still accepting donations of new gift items for all ages that can be selected by a local child to give this year. Items can be donated at the GCRCC offices at 115 S. McKinley, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Candy Cane Lane is located at the Gem County Recreation District facilities at 107 E. Main and opens for the kid shoppers from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday. Each child can shop for up to four family members for $5 total.
Volunteers who would like to help as one of the elves at Candy Cane Lane, a training session will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15 at the Rec District offices.
OPERATION TEEN ELF
This program is designed to fill the gap for kids who are too old to qualify for the Toys for Tots program but might otherwise be skipped for Christmas entirely. All teens ages 13 to 18 must be Gem County residents and currently enrolled in school to be eligible. Wanting to help provide support for this program? Call Roy at 208-559-8034 and he can let you know what’s needed before distribution is made Dec. 18. Currently more than 20 teens are included in the program.