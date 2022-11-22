...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds
and little vertical mixing.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
&&
1 of 2
Check out the Wish Ornaments on the Giving Trees located at businesses throughout the community. This one is located in the lobby of Fleming & Welsh Law and Farm Bureau Insurance.
ABOVE: Lisa Zeiter and Patti Bowman of Bowman Group at Fathom Realty presented Emmett Valley Friendship Coalition President Daniel Brice with a check supporting the EVFC’s Christmas Cheer and ongoing food security operations in Gem County. RIGHT: Check out the Wish Ornaments on the Giving Trees located at businesses throughout the community. This one is located in the lobby of Fleming & Welsh Law and Farm Bureau Insurance.
Check out the Wish Ornaments on the Giving Trees located at businesses throughout the community. This one is located in the lobby of Fleming & Welsh Law and Farm Bureau Insurance.
Del Gray / Messenger Index
ABOVE: Lisa Zeiter and Patti Bowman of Bowman Group at Fathom Realty presented Emmett Valley Friendship Coalition President Daniel Brice with a check supporting the EVFC’s Christmas Cheer and ongoing food security operations in Gem County. RIGHT: Check out the Wish Ornaments on the Giving Trees located at businesses throughout the community. This one is located in the lobby of Fleming & Welsh Law and Farm Bureau Insurance.
While some of the holiday giving opportunities may have passed, there are still plenty of changes left to contribute to the Christmas Cheer in the Emmett community.
Among those is picking up a gift ornament off a Giving Tree at a local business and providing the fulfillment of that wish for a local child. Giving Tree items need to be purchased and provided to the Emmett Valley Friendship Coalition so they can be included in the Christmas Cheer boxes that will be distributed in early December.
Check out the trees at the following participating businesses:
Alliance Title & Escrow
Black Canyon Brewing
Beach’n Spa
Commercial Tire
D&B Supply
Elements Kitchen + Bar
Fleming & Welsh Law along with Farm Bureau
Gem Veterinarian Clinic
Grit & Grace
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Hollis Family Pharmacy
Les Schwab
Live, Love, Laugh Daycare
Maggies on Main
Mountain Land Physical Therapy
Peak Physical Therapy
Peak Gem
Premier Aggragate
True Value
Valor Health
Direct contributions to support the Christmas Cheer program of the EVFC and the on-going food bank and community dinners offered by the organization are always welcome.
Bowman Group at Fathom Realty has issued a challenge to all local businesses to meet or beat their annual contribution to the EVFC.