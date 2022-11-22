Support Local Journalism


While some of the holiday giving opportunities may have passed, there are still plenty of changes left to contribute to the Christmas Cheer in the Emmett community.

Among those is picking up a gift ornament off a Giving Tree at a local business and providing the fulfillment of that wish for a local child. Giving Tree items need to be purchased and provided to the Emmett Valley Friendship Coalition so they can be included in the Christmas Cheer boxes that will be distributed in early December.

