The 37th annual Squaw Butte Music Festival was held on May 15 here in Emmett, with approximately 50 students participating in the festival. The restrictions due to the virus prevented the festival from happening at the usual time in late March. All area piano teachers are welcome to enter their students in the festival, and this year the following teachers had participants: Barbara Weissenbuhler, Clella Stiles, Susan Isaacson, Kako Graviet, Teresa Alder, Terry & Carol Gardner.
Students prepare two memorized selections and play them for an adjudicator. They are rated on their own performance, with the ratings being based on technique, tone quality, interpretation, and overall presence. Ratings of Superior, Excellent, Very Good, Fair and Poor are awarded. Students who have received three Superior ratings are awarded a trophy, and are then eligible for a six-year trophy, nine-year trophy etc.
Nadine Reece, a piano teacher from Meridian, was the adjudicator.