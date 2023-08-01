Support Local Journalism


It’s been three-years in the making but the dirt has been turned and the concrete will pour shortly for a new Splash Pad in Emmett City Park.

Complications with restrictions in a $150,000 grant from the Idaho Land and Water Conservation Fund and endless supply chain issues have been ironed out and Emmett Public Works Director Clint Seamons reports that concrete should be going down on Aug. 8.

