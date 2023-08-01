It’s been three-years in the making but the dirt has been turned and the concrete will pour shortly for a new Splash Pad in Emmett City Park.
Complications with restrictions in a $150,000 grant from the Idaho Land and Water Conservation Fund and endless supply chain issues have been ironed out and Emmett Public Works Director Clint Seamons reports that concrete should be going down on Aug. 8.
Efforts to find an affordable option to replace the former in-ground summer pool in the park began in 2020. Once the land reverted back to the City of Emmett from the Gem County Recreation District when they were no longer able to repair or replace the pool, a splash pad was among the first options on the table.
The City Council approved plans in Feb. 2021 to pursue a matching grant on what was anticipated to be a $300,000 project. The grant was received, though delayed for a fiscal year, and then other requirements from the granting agency began to escalate costs. This spring the city decided to pursue alternative designs and funding options.
Modified plans were received, approved, and the City Council approved the funding of the approximately 3,000 square foot pad in June. Construction has moved forward around Cherry Festival and Show N Shine events and now are targeted for possible operation by the fourth week in August.
It will be a short Splash season this year but the Splash Pad will operate primarily during the summer months going forward and should be a welcome new feature as temperatures routinely rise in July and August.