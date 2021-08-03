One of my friends with a boxer dog recently shared pictures of him. He is getting older but he has been a fun family pet since he was a pup. Duke is an all around great dog. He gets along with kids, cats, other dogs, and the backyard chickens.
I enjoyed meeting him and the pictures on Faceboook. A bit of research on the breed seemed in order.
I found the Boxer developed in Germany in the late 19th century from the now extinct Bullenbeisser, a dog of Mastiff descent, and Bulldogs brought in from Great Britain.
Boxer dogs became popular pets in United States after they were used by the military during World War II.
The Brabanter Bullenbeisser is generally accepted as being a direct ancestor of today’s Boxer. History notes indicate the Boxer dogs initially were bull baiting dogs and later as butcher’s helpers, controlling cattle in slaughterhouses.
Four dogs, in particular, are considered the foundation of the American Boxer. They’ve even been nicknamed “The Four Horsemen of Boxerdom.” According to the American Kennel Club Boxers are the 14th most popular breed in the U.S.
This extremely intelligent dog has a mind of his own. You must be patient, consistent, and creative. A Boxer becomes bored with repetition and may, given his sense of humor, invent his own idea of obedience or agility during training, and even during performance.
When excited, which is every time they greet their loved human, they are known for jumping up and down in exuberance and leaping about. “Down” may be the first command you may want to teach them.
It’s been said the breed earned the name due to their propensity for using their front paws to “box” each other. While no positive history of the name exists, the former, while not as fun, is more likely than the latter explanation. But, when watching a Boxer dog play with another dog or their pet parent, you could see why Boxers would be called Boxers – even if it’s more myth than fact, the name is fitting.
The head of the Boxer served them well when hunting – mainly to breathe while holding on to prey until their owners arrived. I read a few stories of boxers retrieving birds — it seems the catch and hold method is what they mainly prefer.
By the way as a last note: the muzzle also gives the Boxer a “pushed-in” or “snub-nosed” face, making the breed brachycephalic and at risk for brachycephalic respiratory syndrome. Most Boxer breeders and owners are aware of the signs of respiratory distress and the breed’s increased susceptibility to heat stress.