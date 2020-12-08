Santa and his crew are coming to town! Santa, Grinch, Buddy the Elf, and Sparky the firedog are heading to Emmett to drive through your neighborhoods. The quartet will be bringing Christmas Cheer to Emmett on five consecutive evenings, Dec. 14-18. And you may not have to leave home to see them — they may be coming to you. Make sure you listen for the Emmett Police vehicle PA loudly announcing that Santa is heading down your street. You will get approximately 10-minute heads up. He will also be driving through the big parking lots in the areas provided in the schedule. So watch for him through Bi-Mart, D&B, Albertsons, Auto Zone, Emmett Public Library, and any others where we might see some kids standing outside their cars.
Santa and his crew are coming to town! Santa, Grinch, Buddy the Elf, and Sparky the firedog are heading to Emmett to drive through your neighborhoods. The quartet will be bringing Christmas Cheer to Emmett on five consecutive evenings, Dec. 14-18. And you may not have to leave home to see them — they may be coming to you. Make sure you listen for the Emmett Police vehicle PA loudly announcing that Santa is heading down your street. You will get approximately 10-minute heads up. He will also be driving through the big parking lots in the areas provided in the schedule. So watch for him through Bi-Mart, D&B, Albertsons, Auto Zone, Emmett Public Library, and any others where we might see some kids standing outside their cars. Day 1 — Monday, Dec. 14 6 — 7:30 p.m. East of Johns, South of 4th Street Day 2 — Tuesday, Dec. 15 5:30 — 6 p.m. Along main highways: Washington Avenue, all of 12th Street, all of Johns Ave., and all of Main Street. Day 3 — Wednesday, Dec. 16 6 — 7:30 p.m. East of Johns, North of 4th Street Day 4 — Thursday, Dec. 17 6 — 7:30 p.m West of Johns, North of 4th Street Day 5 — Friday, Dec. 18 6 — 7:30 p.m. West of Johns, South of 4th Street
