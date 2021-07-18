Over 100 kids took part in the Summer Soccer Camp sponsored by the Gem County Recreation District last week. Kids of all ages received coaching in the fundamentals of soccer — with and without the ball — with a wide variety of drills to introduce or enhance basic skills. The fall soccer season gets underway in late August. A Cheer camp gets underway this week. Registrations are still open for fall flag football. Check out all the youth activity opportunities at: gcrd.activityreg.com
