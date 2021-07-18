Soccer Camp
Del Gray / Messenger Index

Over 100 kids took part in the Summer Soccer Camp sponsored by the Gem County Recreation District last week. Kids of all ages received coaching in the fundamentals of soccer — with and without the ball — with a wide variety of drills to introduce or enhance basic skills. The fall soccer season gets underway in late August. A Cheer camp gets underway this week. Registrations are still open for fall flag football. Check out all the youth activity opportunities at: gcrd.activityreg.com

