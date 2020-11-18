Residents of Gem County have long known that they may call 911 for police, fire or medical assistance. What you may not be aware of is that the Gem County Sheriff’s Office participates within a mass alert notification system for community awareness.
“We have the ability to send voice and text messages that alert the community to a variety of emergency and non-emergency circumstances. Such messages may be community wide or very specific geographically. We can also post to social media accounts for Gem County with the latest information for the community to view.”
The alert notification system is provided by AlertSense. Stay informed by choosing which alerts you would like to receive, ranging from local crime alerts or severe weather alerts. AlertSense has a simple process in place that enhances our opportunity to contact you via your cell phone, text, email or other means.
You can sign up at: