A sunny, bright, and eventually hot day met thousands who turned out for the annual Emmett Lion’s Club Show and Shine, Saturday, July 16.
ABOVE: This Lincoln Zephyr was among the more exotic cars on display in Emmett City Park.
LEFT: Cruising past Roe Ann Drive Inn, the originator of Cruise Night four decades ago.
This 1954 Mercury was showing well despite the rising mercury in the thermometers on Saturday.
Shade provided in Emmett City Park was a welcome relief from the temperatures for the thousands viewing nearly 900 cars on display.
The three-hour cruising circuit up and down Washington Ave. and through downtown Emmett.
Don’t mind if I do take a ride!
