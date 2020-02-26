Sheriff's Posse celebrates 75 years

The Gem County Sheriff’s Posse, Search and Rescue is celebrating its 75th year of service. Gem County Sheriff’s Posse SAR was originally founded in December of 1954.
The GCSO Posse is a dedicated team of volunteers that help assist local law enforcement when needed. They also commit personal time to monthly training and going out on search and rescue calls.
2020 Board Members are: Chief — Marci DeWitt, Forman and Secretary- Jennifer Harlin (17 years of service), Forman- Bev Martin (18 years of service), Top Hand — Jim Bier (25 years of service), Top Hand — Nicole Mitts, Top Hand — George Patrick, and Treasurer — Dale Mock.
Honorary Members who have currently been with the Posse the longest are Bobbie Bier (24 years) and Jim Bier 25 years.
Thank you all so much for all the long hours and hard work you have contributed to keep the Gem County Sheriff’s Posse SAR going strong.
The GCSO Posse is always taking applications for additional membership. Contact Jennifer Harlin at 208- 369-0843, jenn2520@gmail.com; or Marci
DeWitt at 208-230-8443, DeWitt2505@gmail.com for more info.