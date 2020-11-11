It’s a very busy time of year for everyone at the end of a very odd year.
We hope you and are yours are doing well.
With the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday right around the corner, we want you to know about ways the Emmett Valley Friendship Coalition can help.
Thanksgiving Tuesday, Nov. 24 is usually our busiest day — often twice as many people asking for help — on Tuesday Friendship Dinner and Friendship Pantry all at 719 S. Johns Ave.
Help is needed to cook turkeys and stuffing for the dinner as well as bringing in desserts or help to prepare all the takeout meals. If you are able to help with any of this call Nancy at 208.365.5264.
In the pantry, help is needed with filling and carrying boxes of food for our clients. If you are interested in helping here, call Daniel at 208.369.7915.
The same night we give out meat to families. To help call Kiera at 912.272.0610.
There are many other ways to help. Contact Kiera to help with other volunteer opportunities with the Christmas Cheer Basket program:
Nov. 20 and 21 is Stuff the Ambulance and Fill the Fire Truck. The ambulance will focus on food at Albertsons. The ambulance will focus on toys at Bi Mart.
Both the Stuff the Ambulance / Fill Fire Truck and Giving Trees are the main sources of food and toys.
Many area businesses have a Giving Tree. These have paper ornaments with a list of items needed for the food or toys. Participation is simple, purchase the item and return it to any participating business.
Dec. 1, deadline to submit an applications for a Christmas Cheer Basket of food or Giving Tree Toy for children under 12 years of age
Dec. 5, Christmas Cheer elves will assemble Christmas Cheer Baskets.
Dec. 12, Christmas Cheer baskets of food and toys will be distributed. This year it will be drive by, with specific times based on the person’s last name.
We have extended the turn in date for requests for Thanksgiving meat and Toys For Tots to Nov. 10.
Applications for a Christmas Cheer Basket of food or Giving Tree Toy are due Dec. 1.
Applications for food and toys are posted on the Friendship Coalition Facebook page. They may be returned to WICAP, the Messenger Index or the Tuesday dinner / pantry at 719 S. Johns Ave.
Please give the application to anyone who needs the Gift of Hope this Christmas season.