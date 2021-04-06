So as not to be confused with attempting an April Fools’ prank, on March 31st, Isabella Herman, daughter of Ryan and Jessica Herman, delivered muffins and cookies to the Emmett Police Department. Having purchased all the ingredients herself, and then baking the items, the clerks could observe a crestfallen Isabella when she discovered the door locked at the entrance to the Police Department.
Because all available officers and office personnel were either at training or on calls, Jessica turned to the clerks for help. In turn, they asked Mayor Gordon Petrie to render some assistance in getting the goodies to the intended recipients.
Taking protective custody of the baked goods on behalf of the police department, Mayor Petrie thanked Isabella for her thoughtfulness and good citizenship. He then did a little investigation on his own to see what would motivate Isabella to perform this kind act.
As it turns out, Isabella is a regular reader of the Bible. During Holy Week she was particularly mindful of 1 Peter 4:10: “Each of you should use whatever gift you have received to serve others as faithful servants of God’s grace in its various forms.”
Mayor Petrie noted that while he did not taste or consume any of the goodies delivered by Isabella, he could tell, as he put it, “By their wonderful odor, I knew they would taste heavenly.” He also told the clerks he would try to convince Isabella’s grandfather, former city public works employee Jim Herman, to score some more chocolate chip cookies from Isabella—for the clerks, he quickly added.