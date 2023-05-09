Terry from the Dairy milks an artificial cow

Long time Emmett dairyman, Terry Jones, demonstrates his reknown milking technique at the Youth Appreciate Day on Gem Island, April 29.

 Rotary submitted photo

At our weekly Thursday noon meeting, Emmett Rotary President John Buck presented a Service Above Self Award to recognize a great group of Rotarians who donated countless hours, sweat, and tons of laughs on Youth Appreciation Day. They helped with the bounce houses, the putting course, and the food tent. And Terry Jones was unanimously chosen to show kids how to milk a cow!

A Rotary Service Above Self Certificate of Recognition with the following names was hung on the wall at Idaho Pizza: Bryan Stone, Matt Heath, Amy Helmick, Todd Coltrin, Candy Coltrin, Tina Hefley, Ted Clemens, Misti Unser, Perry Jenkins, Terry Jones, Jake Welsh, David Little, Jim Waters, Kathy Buck, John Buck, Nancy Kelly, Mary Knight, Ben Mock, Mark Wurtenberger, Daniel Brice, and Steve Bork.

