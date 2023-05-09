At our weekly Thursday noon meeting, Emmett Rotary President John Buck presented a Service Above Self Award to recognize a great group of Rotarians who donated countless hours, sweat, and tons of laughs on Youth Appreciation Day. They helped with the bounce houses, the putting course, and the food tent. And Terry Jones was unanimously chosen to show kids how to milk a cow!
A Rotary Service Above Self Certificate of Recognition with the following names was hung on the wall at Idaho Pizza: Bryan Stone, Matt Heath, Amy Helmick, Todd Coltrin, Candy Coltrin, Tina Hefley, Ted Clemens, Misti Unser, Perry Jenkins, Terry Jones, Jake Welsh, David Little, Jim Waters, Kathy Buck, John Buck, Nancy Kelly, Mary Knight, Ben Mock, Mark Wurtenberger, Daniel Brice, and Steve Bork.
It was a great day celebrating the youth of Gem County! A big THANK YOU and SHOUTOUT to everyone who attended and bid on items during the Flip Flops & Flamingos present — Back to the 50s Rotary Youth Benefit Auction! Plus, a huge, huge thank you to our $2500 table sponsors Sonbyrd/Duratop Industries, Inc. and Little Enterprises, and also to all of our $500 table sponsors, and everyone who donated desserts, merchandise, and other items to the auction.
The youth groups are still selling raffle tickets for a $600 Gas Card from Wild Willy’s, a Camp Chef Pellet Grill w/WIFI and Grill Cover from D&B Supply, or a $300 Gift Certificate from Cowboys Chophouse. Tickets are $1.00 each and all paperwork and money must be turned in before 5:00 pm on May 19. The drawing will be on June 1, 2023, at the Rotary Luncheon.
For more about Rotary, you are welcome to attend our meetings on Thursdays at noon at Idaho Pizza on Hwy 52. Or go to our website https://www.emmettrotary.org/, like our Facebook page, Rotary Club of Emmett, or call John Buck (208) 369-1785. Stop in, have lunch, and meet someone new!