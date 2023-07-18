Senior News header

The Gem Senior Community Center is open on weekdays for a nutritious lunch. Dining room meals are served Monday through Friday. To-go-orders are available. Phone orders for meals will continue to be taken from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. each day, Monday through Friday, with food pick-up from 12:15 p.m. Call 208-365-4343 for more details.

The activities at the Gem Senior Community Center continue every weekday with our doors open from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. for fellowship and fun. In addition, Bingo is offered Wednesday and Friday evenings with the doors opening at 5 p.m. Pinochle is being offered every Monday and Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Bridge Club meets Thursdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

