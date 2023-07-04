The Gem Senior Community Center is open on weekdays for a nutritious lunch. Dining room meals are served Monday through Friday. To-go-orders are available. Phone orders for meals will continue to be taken from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. each day, Monday through Friday, with food pick-up from 12:15 p.m. Call 208-365-4343 for more details.
The activities at the Gem Senior Community Center continue every weekday with our doors open from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. for fellowship and fun. In addition, Bingo is offered Wednesday and Friday evenings with the doors opening at 5 p.m. Pinochle is being offered every Monday and Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Bridge Club meets Thursdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Senior Fit Club meets from 10 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays. Attend a foot clinic the first and third Tuesdays of each month, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Enjoy live music from Prime Time, the first and third Wednesdays of each month from 11 a.m. until noon.
The Rod & Gun Club meets the third Monday of each month at 7 p.m. The Community Friendship Dinner is every Tuesday evening, 5 to 6 p.m.
Here are the projected menus for the coming week. Menu may change without notice.
Wednesday, July 5
Lasagna, green beans, garlic bread, pears.
Thursday, July 6
Bake Potato Bar, mixed vegetables, fruit.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Friday, July 7
Cheeseburgers, tater tots, corn, peaches.
Monday, July 10
Salisbury Steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, California vegetables, fruited jello.
Tuesday, July 11
Fish Fillets, sweet potatoes, beets, coleslaw, fruit cocktail.
The Gem County Senior Center is at 719 S. Johns Ave., 208-365-4343. All ages are welcomed for lunch. The meal cost is $5 for 60 years and older and $6 for those under 60 years old.
Free and reduced senior transportation
Seniors needing rides to health appointments, grocery shopping or other needs can obtain free transportation via SW Idaho Transit, a service of the Elderly Opportunity Agency. For details and to schedule a ride call 208-365-4461.
R&T Taxi Service provides reduced rates for seniors in and out of the county. Call 208-803-4147.