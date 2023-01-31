...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds
and little vertical mixing.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM MST Friday, and this time may be extended.
* IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be strong enough today,
Wednesday, and Thursday afternoons in portions of the Upper
Treasure Valley and Western Magic Valley to limit stagnation.
However, parts of the zones will experience stagnant air and
were therefore included in this advisory.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
&&
The Gem Senior Community Center is open on weekdays for a nutritious lunch. Dining room meals are served Monday through Friday. To-go-orders are available. Phone orders for meals will continue to be taken from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. each day, Monday through Friday, with food pick-up from 12:15 p.m. Call 208-365-4343 for more details.
The activities at the Gem Senior Community Center continue every weekday with our doors open from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. for fellowship and fun. In addition, Bingo is offered Wednesday and Friday evenings with the doors opening at 5 p.m. Pinochle is being offered every Monday and Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Bridge Club meets Wednesdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Senior Fit Club meets from 10 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays. Attend a foot clinic the first and third Tuesdays of each month, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. A blood pressure clinic is held every Tuesday, 11 a.m. until noon.
Enjoy live music from Prime Time, the first and third Wednesdays of each month from 11 a.m. until noon.
The Rod & Gun Club meets the third Monday of each month at 7 p.m. The Community Friendship Dinner is every Tuesday evening, 5 to 6 p.m.
Here are the projected menus for the coming week. Menu may change without notice.
Wednesday, Feb. 1
Meatloaf, mashed potatoes w gravy, vegetables, green salad, fruit.
Thursday, Feb. 2
Lasagna, vegetables, green salad, fruit.
Friday, Feb. 3
Fish n’ Chips, french fries, green salad, fruit.
Monday, Feb. 6
Cheesey Potato Soup, vegetables, green salad, fruit.
The Gem County Senior Center is at 719 S. Johns Ave., 208-365-4343. All ages are welcomed for lunch. The meal cost is $5 for 60 years and older and $6 for those under 60 years old.
Free Tax Assistance
AARP volunteers will be offering free tax preparations for Seniors on Fridays from Feb. 3 until April 14 at the Gem Senior Center. This service will be open on a first-come, first-served basis from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Free and reduced senior transportation
Seniors needing rides to health appointments, grocery shopping or other needs can obtain free transportation via SW Idaho Transit, a service of the Elderly Opportunity Agency. For details and to schedule a ride call 208-365-4461.
R&T Taxi Service provides reduced rates for seniors in and out of the county. Call 208-803-4147.