The Gem Senior Community Center is open on weekdays for a nutritious lunch. Dining room meals are served Monday through Friday. To-go-orders are available. Phone orders for meals will continue to be taken from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. each day, Monday through Friday, with food pick-up from 12:15 p.m. Call 208-365-4343 for more details.
The activities at the Gem Senior Community Center continue every weekday with our doors open from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. for fellowship and fun. In addition, Bingo is offered Wednesday and Friday evenings with the doors opening at 5 p.m. Pinochle is being offered every Monday and Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Bridge Club meets Wednesdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Senior Fit Club meets from 10 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays. Attend a foot clinic the first and third Tuesdays of each month, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. A blood pressure clinic is held every Tuesday, 11 a.m. until noon.
Enjoy live music from Prime Time, the first and third Wednesdays of each month from 11 a.m. until noon.
The Rod & Gun Club meets the third Monday of each month at 7 p.m. The Community Friendship Dinner is every Tuesday evening, 5 to 6 p.m.
Here are the projected menus for the coming week. Menu may change without notice.
Wednesday, June 21
Oven-roasted Chicken, mashed potatoes & gravy, California vegetables, peaches.
Thursday, June 22
Beef and Bean Super Dish, vegetables, pears.
Friday, June 23
Tuna Rice Casserole, green beans, tropical fruit.
Monday, June 26
Tuna Noodle Casserole, corn, fruited jello.
Tuesday, June 27
Finger Steaks, macaroni salad w veggies, peaches.
The Gem County Senior Center is at 719 S. Johns Ave., 208-365-4343. All ages are welcomed for lunch. The meal cost is $5 for 60 years and older and $6 for those under 60 years old.
Free and reduced senior transportation
Seniors needing rides to health appointments, grocery shopping or other needs can obtain free transportation via SW Idaho Transit, a service of the Elderly Opportunity Agency. For details and to schedule a ride call 208-365-4461.
R&T Taxi Service provides reduced rates for seniors in and out of the county. Call 208-803-4147.