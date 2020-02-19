Senior Center hosts Valentines Ball for all

It was on Saturday, Feb. 8 that the Emmett Senior Center put on quite the show! Over 100 people from all over the valley and different walks of life came to celebrate and get down at the center’s annual Valentines Dance.
“There was a big crowd there, over 30 people came from Ontario to support us,” said Jo Lilley, a longtime volunteer at the center..
This year they had the “Idaho Opry Stars” headlining the show with lead singer and founder, Earl Hughes. “The music was awesome,” said an eye witness who attended the dance. “Everyone was dancing, from four-year-olds to 90-year-olds . . . it was so cute!”
While some went to dance, others went to eat. The dance had a potluck style dinner so everyone brought their favorite dishes to share.
“There was scads of good food, I even took my famous spaghetti,” said Lilley. “It was a great time!”
The Emmett Senior Center offers year round activities, meals and friendship to all ages. Make sure to attend the next free fellowship dinner on Feb. 18 from 5-6:30 P.M.