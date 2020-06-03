Selective planting can protect your pets

While looking for a bit of information on ticks I came across several plants that are reported to repel the pesky creatures.
Seems like a great idea to pick plants that repel mosquitoes and ticks and fleas along with those other biting bugs.
In Idaho, spring and early summer is definitely tick season. However, ticks are around and may be found on your dog through the end of fall.
Pesky biting bugs like black flies give horses grief and make crusty sores in their ears. Goats too are susceptible to the misery of biting flies as well as mosquitoes. Dogs are frequently bitten by mosquitoes and the itching becomes intense.
So hopefully by planting the proper plants, bugs can be repelled from the house and yard.
I totally enjoy the rich purple color of Lavender as well as its fragrance. Ticks, mosquitos and moths simply hate it — which makes it a triple threat of a flower to grow in your yard and barn area as a repellent.
Pennyroyal is a member of the mint family and a natural tick repellent. It’s among the more effective plants that mosquito and ticks dislike, but watch it because it can spread quickly and it grows easily — that’s a double warning. Planting it in a pretty garden container may be the best bet!
I have friends that absolutely love Garlic in their food, and I can’t stand it! From what I read ticks do not like garlic and won’t go near it. So I planted garlic this year — I’m going to try crushing several cloves and put it around the edge of my patio.
The smell of Sage is great to some people and also non-toxic to dogs and cats. It can bring a lot of green to an herb garden or flower bed. But better yet, it runs off those pesky blood-sucking insects.
Chrysanthemums contain a chemical called pyrethrum that is a natural pesticide for fleas and ticks. It totally shuts down their nervous systems, so they stay as far away as possible.
I would suggest planting Mint in pots rather than in the ground due to how quickly and aggressively it spreads. That’s not a huge problem because it smells wonderful and drives away insects. The aromatic oil in the leaves are what gets the job done.
Obviously, your cat will love you for planting this tick deterrent. Not only do ticks despise Catnip, but so do cockroaches and mosquitos.
Rue is an evergreen herb that has metallic blue leaves. Not only does it act as an insect repellent but it also has antifungal and antimicrobial properties, helping out the other plants around it. Flies, beetles, and slugs dislike this as much as ticks do.
I have heard citronella candles are great to keep flying insects away. Citronella is a natural oil that comes from Lemongrass, which is an ornamental grass that can grow up to four feet tall. It’s an annual that many people plant around their sidewalks or against their homes.
Geranium, especially rose geranium, are great mosquito repellents but keep ticks at bay as well. I found these plants grow fast, especially in sunny and dry areas.
Unless you get up close, you won’t smell Marigold that obviously, but insects can smell the foliage and say “nope, not going in that yard today.”
Most people are aware of Chamomile because it makes a wonderful, calming tea. But guess what else it does? You’ve got it, it keeps ticks away.
If you plant basil to repel ticks make sure that you choose Sweet Basil (Genovese basil). It has a strong scent of cloves that you’ll appreciate, but ticks will find disgusting. Houseflies are repelled by basil as well.
So there you have a few of the pesky bug repellent plants to consider.
