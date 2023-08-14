...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT /11 AM PDT/
TUESDAY TO 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 105 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest Idaho and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From noon MDT /11 AM PDT/ Tuesday to 9 PM MDT /8 PM
PDT/ Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Schools will soon be back in session, and we need to pay close attention to school bus and pedestrian safety. The safety of children depends on drivers paying close attention around school zones and when driving near or approaching school busses.
Numerous complaints are made each school year of drivers not being cautious of school bus traffic. Idaho code 49-1422 covers this, and violations are a misdemeanor, and can be subject to a maximum fine of $500.00. Below is the text of this code:
49-1422.OVERTAKING AND PASSING SCHOOL BUS. (1) The driver of a vehicle meeting or overtaking from either direction any school bus stopped on the highway shall stop before reaching the school bus when there is in operation on a school bus the visual signals specified in section 49-915, Idaho Code, and the driver of a vehicle shall not proceed until the school bus resumes motion or the visual signals are no longer actuated. Oncoming traffic on a highway of more than three (3) lanes is not required to stop upon meeting a school bus when visual signals are actuated. Any person found guilty of violating the provisions of this subsection shall be fined an amount of not less than one hundred dollars ($100) nor more than five hundred dollars ($500).
(2) Every school bus shall be equipped with visual signals meeting the requirements of section 49-915, Idaho Code, which shall be actuated by the driver of the school bus whenever, but only whenever the vehicle is stopped on the highway for the purpose of receiving or discharging school children. A school bus driver shall not actuate the special visual signals:
(a) In business districts designated by the department or local authorities; or
(b) At intersections or other places where traffic is controlled by traffic control signals or peace officers; or