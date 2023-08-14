Sheriff Donnie Wunder

Donnie Wunder Gem County Sheriff

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Schools will soon be back in session, and we need to pay close attention to school bus and pedestrian safety. The safety of children depends on drivers paying close attention around school zones and when driving near or approaching school busses.

Numerous complaints are made each school year of drivers not being cautious of school bus traffic. Idaho code 49-1422 covers this, and violations are a misdemeanor, and can be subject to a maximum fine of $500.00. Below is the text of this code:

Recommended for you

Load comments