Some fifty employees in the Emmett School District just completed their annual six-week “Be Fit’ competition. The period of emphasis on healthy lifestyle choices has been evolving year to year for over a decade from its roots as a “Biggest Loser” competition.
Weight loss, while a goal of many participants, has shifted to motivating individuals to achieve perhaps broader and more urgent goals according to program director Kim Sherrer. This year’s version had each participant choose three healthy habits or routines they wanted to focus on. Each also selected a single behavior or habit to give up.
Using a point system, individual award winners and school building team winners were presented with their honors last week.
Overall individual winner was Kerri Vaughn who edged out two competitors by a single point. Vaughn said the key was choosing things that you know will make you better and sticking to them. To achieve that objective she included making and adhering to a list of accountability. Also on her list of things to do was to eat at least four servings of vegetables, and “moving” in a significant manner at least three times a week.
Vaughn’s efforts helped push the Butte View complex to the team title in a close competition. Butte View was presented with the traveling Be Fit trophy sponsored by Valor Health — which also carries a $100 donation to the school to spend on employee wellness.
Regence Blue Shield, the ESD insurance carrier donated individual award prizes.
Most of the participants on hand at the awards ceremony last week pointed to the need to keep the “Be Fit” attitude front and center all year long. Several prepped for this recent competition with a “no holiday weight gain” commitment in November and December.
Several of the participants were recovering from physical challenges including surgery and found the adaptive nature of this year’s competition put most competitors on an even ground and able to focus on their most pressing needs to “Be Fit”.