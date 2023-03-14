Support Local Journalism


Some fifty employees in the Emmett School District just completed their annual six-week “Be Fit’ competition. The period of emphasis on healthy lifestyle choices has been evolving year to year for over a decade from its roots as a “Biggest Loser” competition.

Weight loss, while a goal of many participants, has shifted to motivating individuals to achieve perhaps broader and more urgent goals according to program director Kim Sherrer. This year’s version had each participant choose three healthy habits or routines they wanted to focus on. Each also selected a single behavior or habit to give up.

