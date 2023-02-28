So, what happened to February? Shazam! March has arrived!
The Emmett Rotary Club has been busy gearing up for the 50th Annual Emmett Rotary Youth Benefit Auction, lining up sponsors and donations. Soon the groups will be selling raffle tickets, the flamingos will be out, and then it will be time for the auction on May 6.
Meanwhile, the Interact Club is still recycling cardboard and would like to thank the community for stepping up and helping, although, they are still in need of more IBC totes.
During the noon meetings, the Emmett Rotarians have had several great speakers providing updates and sharing information. One of the speakers, Craig Woods, the Superintendent of the Emmett Schools, provided an update on the schools and the need for everyone to vote on Tuesday, March 14, to renew the Emmett Independent School District #221 Operational Levy. If approved, it will be used to support local operating costs such as replacing school roofs and hiring specific personnel. It will also replace the current levy that expires this summer.
The second great speaker that day, Steve Burns, President and CEO of the Idaho Community Foundation, explained how their organization was started and how they can help Idahoans make their communities better through philanthropy. They provide a place for individuals and businesses to establish charitable funds for causes they believe in.
Additionally, they are the only state-wide community foundation and have given out over $165 million in grants to nonprofit groups in all 44 counties since it began. The money that they have available for grants and scholarships comes from the charitable funds that the donors have established. If you or someone you know would like to set up a charitable giving fund to support what is dear to your heart or if you are a student looking for a scholarship or a nonprofit needing funds, contact them. More information can be found on their website at https://www.idahocf.org/.
If you would like to learn more about Rotary you are welcome to attend our meetings, which are held on Thursdays at noon at Idaho Pizza on Hwy 52. For more information go to our website https://www.emmettrotary.org/, like our Facebook page Rotary Club of Emmett, or call John Buck @ 208-369-1785. Come, join us, and make some new friends!