I am a retired electrical engineer who has always enjoyed sports and the outdoors. I have two children that are now grown and seven grandchildren. One of the great joys in my life is playing with my grandkids. Within hours of turning in my volunteer application to GCRD I was called and asked if I could coach a 4 – K youth soccer team. I said yes and am certainly happy I did. Being involved with these kids has brought a similar joy as playing with my own grandkids.
I have very much enjoyed coaching 4-K soccer this spring and would like to continue volunteering at GCRD whenever I can be utilized. The kids on our team (Blue Sharks) have been a joy to coach. It has been fun to see the kids grow and adapt to soccer as they begin to learn and become familiar with the sport. I think some of the most enjoyable times have been our practices and just playing different types of games like red light/green light, Simon says, and sharks and minnows to name just a few.
The soccer games have always been fun and certainly entertaining as eight 4 and 5 year old kids chase a soccer ball on the field. It has been fun as a coach to listen to parents during the games and see the faces of the kids light up when they have accomplished something (even score a goal for the opponent). The season is only 4 weeks long with one practice and one game each week. I think the short time I have spent coaching this spring has had more of an impact upon me than the kids on our team. I will miss having them together as a team, but who knows, maybe in the fall or spring we will reunite on the soccer field. Regardless, I now have made some friends that I can wave to and say hi as I see them around Emmett.
Signups for youth soccer through the Gem County Recreation District begin in February. Players are welcome, coaches and officials are needed. 208-365-5748. Or drop in at 107 E. Main St. in Emmett.