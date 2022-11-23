Emmett Womens Choir

The 12th annual Emmett Women’s Choir benefit Christmas concert, “Home for Christmas” is coming at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6 at Emmett High. The community choir will be singing for joy and for a great local cause.

Doors open at 6:45, and your $5-per person donation will go toward the Barbara E. Weissenbuehler Scholarship for the Arts at Emmett High School.

