...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds
and little vertical mixing. A cold frontal passage late
tonight will bring brief improvement to the stagnant
conditions but will worsen again Thursday and Friday with the
return of upper level ridge.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
The 12th annual Emmett Women’s Choir benefit Christmas concert, “Home for Christmas” is coming at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6 at Emmett High. The community choir will be singing for joy and for a great local cause.
Doors open at 6:45, and your $5-per person donation will go toward the Barbara E. Weissenbuehler Scholarship for the Arts at Emmett High School.
The EWC – ‘the giving choir’ – is directed by Jane Dahlstrom and Stephanie Christensen, accompanied by Ida Buck. See “/EmmettWomensChoir” on Facebook.
Come to the E.H.S. Atrium (inside the first dome) for a selection of Christmas choral and solo music – followed by refreshments provided by the choir.