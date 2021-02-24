The Gem County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting its annual ‘Boat Idaho Safety Class’ on Saturday, March 13. The free course offered in conjunction with Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation (IDPR) provides details on Idaho boating laws, general boating information, safety and boat operator responsibilities. Participants that pass the exam at the end of the class will be issued an official Idaho Boater Education Card.
This spring’s course will be held at the Emergency Medical Services building at 330 E. Main in Emmett. The course typically runs from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. to cover a large range of boating safety topics and will be instructed by members of the GCSO staff.
This course is not mandatory in Idaho to be able to legally operate a water vessel, like it is some some states like Oregon. Dave Timony, GCSO deputy, says “its a great course to attend regardless of any legal requirement.”
The IDPR Safety Card that participants will receive upon completion of the course will meet those out of state boating requirements.
Pre-registration is not required but advanced notification of intended attendance is encouraged for adequate course materials will be available the day of the class.
To get a better understanding of the topics to be covered in the course, visit the IDPR website: parksandrecreation.idaho.gov/activities/boating/
Or you can direct additional questions and your interest to: Chief Deputy Dave Timony, (208) 477-2025, dtimony@co.gem.id.us