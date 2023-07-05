Royalty reign at Gem Boise event

Visting Royalty on the left, joined the reigning Gem Boise County Royal Court — left to right from Queen Makayla Tamborino (third from right in Blue), Junior Queen Destiny Pattee, and Princess Hailey Rae.

 De; Gray / Messenger Index

Many folks don’t realize that the Royal Court for the Gem Boise County Fair and Rodeo don’t just show up at Fair time and compete to see who rides off with the treasured tiara in her hat on Saturday night.

The process of choosing and serving as Gem Boise Rodeo Royalty is a year-long process. Often one year’s rodeo is just the starting point for a young cowgirl to participate in a series of clinics and competitions toward the following year.

