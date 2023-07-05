Visting Royalty on the left, joined the reigning Gem Boise County Royal Court — left to right from Queen Makayla Tamborino (third from right in Blue), Junior Queen Destiny Pattee, and Princess Hailey Rae.
Many folks don’t realize that the Royal Court for the Gem Boise County Fair and Rodeo don’t just show up at Fair time and compete to see who rides off with the treasured tiara in her hat on Saturday night.
The process of choosing and serving as Gem Boise Rodeo Royalty is a year-long process. Often one year’s rodeo is just the starting point for a young cowgirl to participate in a series of clinics and competitions toward the following year.
It’s only fitting that it isn’t a spur of the moment event.
Dreams for little cowgirls begin with seeing their first pony, first rodeo, or first Rodeo Royalty. That’s what Gem Boise Rodeo Royalty builds on. From the creation of “The Sweethearts of the Rodeo” in 2019, the program helps build the skills and confidence in young women to eventually vie for a role as a primary ambassador for the local rodeo.
Sweethearts have an event in April that gets them engaged and directed by an outside clinician. The event provides in-depth instruction on preparing written applications, how one should look and feel at a contest resulting in a winning appearance with their pose, modeling, and clothing choices.
By June the training kicks into high gear and horsemanship skills become a major component for the older aspiring queen candidates. All of those skills were on stage this past weekend as the horsemanship competition, modeling, personality, and interviews combined to determine the likely heirs to Queen, Jr. Queen and Princess crowns to be placed in August. Those who attended the Queen’s Banquet on Saturday night got a sneak peek at the Royal Court for 2023-24.