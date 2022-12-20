For the last several years, the Rotary Club of Emmett has adopted one or more families for Christmas and this year is no different. These families just need a little extra help so that they can provide Christmas gifts for their children. Based on the lists the parents provided of things that their children have asked for from Santa, Rotarians go shopping for those items and try to buy as much as they can within the budgeted amount.
In order for the entire group to participate in this activity, the items are brought into our noon meeting and we share tape, wrapping paper, scissors, and have fun wrapping all the gifts for these children. Many hands make light work, as the old saying goes. We enjoy getting together and spending time with each other while doing something fun! Everyone is welcome to join us especially if you are looking for a volunteer opportunity to offer your knowledge and service to others.
Rotarians worldwide are known for their contributions in time, effort, and money to make the world a better place for all. Our Emmett Rotary Club not only supports our community and our youth but is also involved in helping those in need around the world. Our meetings are held on Thursdays at noon at Idaho Pizza on Hwy 52. Come, join us, and make some new friends! For more information go to our website https://www.emmettrotary.org/, like our Facebook page Rotary Club of Emmett, or call John Buck @ 208-369-1785. We are happy to serve our community.