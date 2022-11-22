Rotary welcomes new member

New Emmett Rotary member Hillary Henslee and sponsor Wendi Kern

 photo submitted by Emmett Rotary

{span}Emmett Rotary President John Buck had the honor of inducting our newest member, Hillary Henslee, at our November 17 meeting. Hillary is the Branch Manager for First Interstate Bank in Emmett and is very interested in helping where she can in the community. She is looking forward to learning more about Rotary and all that it offers, but mostly being a part of an organization that gives so much back to its community. {/span}We are excited to welcome her and see how far she will go, as the possibilities are endless, plus we are looking forward to her cheesecake donations for the next youth auction in May! Many thanks to her friend and sponsor, Wendi Kern.

We have room for more people to join our Emmett Rotary Club! Have you ever thought about how you could volunteer and offer your knowledge and service to others? Rotarians worldwide are known for their contributions in time, effort, and money to make the world a better place for all. Our Emmett Rotary Club not only supports our community and our youth but is also involved in helping those in need around the world. Emmett Rotary is known for all they do in the community by supporting youth groups with funds raised at our annual Youth Benefit Dinner and Auction and many other projects — we need YOU to come to our meetings and see what we are all about! We are growing and we want YOU to be a part of that growth.

