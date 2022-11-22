...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds and
little vertical mixing. A cold frontal passage late tonight will
bring brief improvement to the stagnant conditions but will
worsen again Thursday and Friday with the return of upper level
ridge.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
New Emmett Rotary member Hillary Henslee and sponsor Wendi Kern
{span}Emmett Rotary President John Buck had the honor of inducting our newest member, Hillary Henslee, at our November 17 meeting. Hillary is the Branch Manager for First Interstate Bank in Emmett and is very interested in helping where she can in the community. She is looking forward to learning more about Rotary and all that it offers, but mostly being a part of an organization that gives so much back to its community. {/span}We are excited to welcome her and see how far she will go, as the possibilities are endless, plus we are looking forward to her cheesecake donations for the next youth auction in May! Many thanks to her friend and sponsor, Wendi Kern.
We have room for more people to join our Emmett Rotary Club! Have you ever thought about how you could volunteer and offer your knowledge and service to others? Rotarians worldwide are known for their contributions in time, effort, and money to make the world a better place for all. Our Emmett Rotary Club not only supports our community and our youth but is also involved in helping those in need around the world. Emmett Rotary is known for all they do in the community by supporting youth groups with funds raised at our annual Youth Benefit Dinner and Auction and many other projects — we need YOU to come to our meetings and see what we are all about! We are growing and we want YOU to be a part of that growth.
The more members we have, the more we can do for our community and the world. Our meetings are normally held on Thursdays at noon at Idaho Pizza on Hwy 52; however, we will not meet on Thanksgiving Day or December 1 (see additional article on page A7).
Our next meeting will be on December 8 at noon and our guest speaker will be our district governor, Janice Fulkerson. Come, join us, and make some new friends! For more information go to our website https://www.emmettrotary.org/, like our Facebook page Rotary Club of Emmett, or call John Buck @ 208-369-1785. We are thankful to be able to serve in our community and thankful for all of the service organizations and volunteers who serve others.