The Emmett Rotary club will host its first annual Walk for Peace, Saturday, May 22, 2021, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. We will meet at the Rotary Shelter in the far west corner of the Gem Island Sport Complex on Barton Street. Come join us as we walk approximately a mile and a half along the river to emphasize the need for peace in our world, in our communities and in ourselves. Everyone of every age is welcome!
In light of our theme, don’t hesitate to wear those tie dye shirts, beads, or flowers in your hair! Come out and enjoy a leisurely walk with friends. We are planning to have bottled water for all our walkers and of course, we are hoping for a beautiful Idaho morning!