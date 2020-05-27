Youth auction postponed to September

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Rotary Club of Emmett is hosting an online auction May 22, 2020 – June 15, 2020 of some of the items donated for the postponed annual youth benefit dinner and auction.

Most of these items are being sold because of the time sensitivity of the item – the beef has to be butchered soon, the trees are ready for planting, the kayak will be more enjoyed in the summer months, etc. It is also important to note that some of the youth groups who have applied for funds from the spring auction will need those funds before the re-scheduled September 19, 2020 live auction at the Gem County Fairgrounds.

So, log on to emmettrotary.afrogs.org

Join the FUN, bid on the on-line items and know that all proceeds benefit the youth of Gem County!

Special Notes:

n The beef will be sold in Quarters, cut and wrapped – 2 front quarters/2 rear quarters. Due to the time required for butchering, cutting and wrapping THIS ITEM will close on JUNE 5.

n Except for the trees, all other items will be available for pick up by calling John Buck, 208-369-1785. The trees will be delivered within a 25 mile radius.

A special THANK YOU to our SPONSORS for the 2020 annual youth benefit dinner and auction:

Alliance Title & Escrow Corp

Amazing Idaho Real Estate-Owners

Amazing Idaho Real Estate – Agents

B and W Fuels

Jim/Judy Banducci,Kenny/Megan Keene, Doug/Hollie Ann Strang

Big Insurance

Black Canyon Bowmen

Covia

Domino’s Pizza

Edward Jones

Emmett Automotive

Emmet Floral Company

Emmett United Methodist Church

Evans Realty-John Evans/Teena Turner

Evans Realty – Matt Heath

Farm Bureau Ins/Gem Cty Farm Bureau

First Interstate Bank

Fleming Law Offices

Gem County Chamber of Commerce

Gem Lounge/Huck N Finns

Gem Veterinary Clinic

Gragg’s Home Improvement

Dr. Jerod Hines

Idaho Pizza Company

Idaho Power

John’s Plumbing

Kim’s Paint Center

KT’s Lanes

Les Schwab

Little Enterprises

Meyers Lawn Service & Landscaping

North American Dust Control/Lazy P Ranch

Payette River Regional Technical Academy

Possumtrot Traders/Forrest Tevebaugh

Potter Funeral Chapel

Rim Fire Ranch

RM Herford

RN Welch Properties/RW Painting

Rocky Mtn Mechanical/Rocky Mtn True Value

SonByrd Industries

Valley Pump

Valor Health

Value Homes of Idaho

Wallace Family Dentistry

Tags

Load comments