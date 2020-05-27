The Rotary Club of Emmett is hosting an online auction May 22, 2020 – June 15, 2020 of some of the items donated for the postponed annual youth benefit dinner and auction.
Most of these items are being sold because of the time sensitivity of the item – the beef has to be butchered soon, the trees are ready for planting, the kayak will be more enjoyed in the summer months, etc. It is also important to note that some of the youth groups who have applied for funds from the spring auction will need those funds before the re-scheduled September 19, 2020 live auction at the Gem County Fairgrounds.
So, log on to emmettrotary.afrogs.org
Join the FUN, bid on the on-line items and know that all proceeds benefit the youth of Gem County!
Special Notes:
n The beef will be sold in Quarters, cut and wrapped – 2 front quarters/2 rear quarters. Due to the time required for butchering, cutting and wrapping THIS ITEM will close on JUNE 5.
n Except for the trees, all other items will be available for pick up by calling John Buck, 208-369-1785. The trees will be delivered within a 25 mile radius.
