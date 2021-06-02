The Emmett Rotary Club became the first club in the region to stage a Peace Walk on Saturday, May 22. Twenty-one people turned out in blustery weather to take part in the “First Annual Peace Walk” as part of a Rotary International initiate to emphasize the importance and value of peace and peaceful interactions with others.
Rotarians and even a visiting Kiwanian braved the weather to stroll around the Gem Island Sports Complex for over an hour as a symbol of their commitment that “peace begins at home and in each individual.”
The Rotary will be erecting a Peace Pole in the near future in their shaded picnic and meeting area at the west end of the Island. Saturday they also added a new tree for future shade in their area in memory of a long-time member Ann Stone who passed away earlier this year.
Emmett Rotary member and past-president Kathy Buck was recognized with a plaque by visiting Rotary District 5400 Peace Chair Janice Fulkerson for her contributions in mentoring other chapter presidents over the past several years.