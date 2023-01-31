Seamons receives Rotary check from Mock

City of Emmett Public Works director Clint Seamons (left) received a check from past Rotary president Ben Mock to fund a pedestrian safety upgrade between City Park and City Hall on Main.

 submitted photo

The year many people would like to forget, the summer of 2020, Emmett Rotarian Ben Mock came close to experiencing a tragedy that he may have never forgotten and one that may have caused him to have gray hair. At the same time, it sparked an idea that he felt was a worthy cause to pursue, as he was the incoming Rotary Club of Emmett President for the 2020-2021 term.

It was June of 2020, during the Emmett Cherry Festival, just imagine driving along Main St. by the park, and a kid darts out into the street. Thankfully both Ben and the child’s parent had quick reflexes and were able to divert a tragedy from happening. This near occurrence gave Ben the insight to contact the city about installing safety lights for the crosswalk between the park and the City Hall.

