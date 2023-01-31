...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds
and little vertical mixing.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM MST Friday, and this time may be extended.
* IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be strong enough today,
Wednesday, and Thursday afternoons in portions of the Upper
Treasure Valley and Western Magic Valley to limit stagnation.
However, parts of the zones will experience stagnant air and
were therefore included in this advisory.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
&&
City of Emmett Public Works director Clint Seamons (left) received a check from past Rotary president Ben Mock to fund a pedestrian safety upgrade between City Park and City Hall on Main.
The year many people would like to forget, the summer of 2020, Emmett Rotarian Ben Mock came close to experiencing a tragedy that he may have never forgotten and one that may have caused him to have gray hair. At the same time, it sparked an idea that he felt was a worthy cause to pursue, as he was the incoming Rotary Club of Emmett President for the 2020-2021 term.
It was June of 2020, during the Emmett Cherry Festival, just imagine driving along Main St. by the park, and a kid darts out into the street. Thankfully both Ben and the child’s parent had quick reflexes and were able to divert a tragedy from happening. This near occurrence gave Ben the insight to contact the city about installing safety lights for the crosswalk between the park and the City Hall.
Clint Seamons, the Public Works Director for the City of Emmett agreed that it was a great idea, but they lacked funding for this project which will cost close to $9,000.00, but if Ben could help find funds for the project, then he could supply manpower. Ben approached some of the service organizations to see if others were able to contribute to the project, but they were already funding other projects.
Ben works hard during the Cherry Festival for The Rotary Club of Emmett operating the car parking business, which is the only fundraiser that the club does where the funds raised stay in the club, so he approached the Board to utilize some of those funds to be given back to the community. The board agreed unanimously.
Last Thursday, Clint was the luncheon speaker and updated the group on the project expressing he just needed funds, so Ben presented the check for $6,000.00 from the Rotary Club to him. He was ecstatic to receive the check and said he would try to have the flashing safety light project completed before Cherry Festival. Isn’t it great to see things come full circle?
If you would like to learn more about Emmett Rotary Club you are welcome to attend our meetings, which are held on Thursdays at noon at Idaho Pizza on Hwy 52. For more information go to our website https://www.emmettrotary.org/, like our Facebook page Rotary Club of Emmett, or call John Buck @ 208-369-1785.
This week, Todd Fischer will be our speaker to tell us about his experience in India with Polio National Immunization Day. You don’t want to miss it.