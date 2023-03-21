Support Local Journalism


Did you know that Rotary is a worldwide network of 1.4 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem solvers who unite to create lasting change globally as well as in our communities, and in ourselves?

Rotary has many areas of focus and just one area that makes a huge impact is by helping mothers and children. According to the Rotary International website, an estimated 5.9 million children under the age of five die each year because of malnutrition, inadequate health care, and poor sanitation — all of which can be prevented. The Rotary Foundation reaches mothers and children in need by giving communities the help and training they need to take control of their own maternal and infant health care. Rotary members distribute clean birth kits and train health workers in the safe delivery of babies. They also teach mothers how to breastfeed, promote immunizations and regular checkups, and distribute insecticide-treated bed nets.

