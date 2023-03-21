Did you know that Rotary is a worldwide network of 1.4 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem solvers who unite to create lasting change globally as well as in our communities, and in ourselves?
Rotary has many areas of focus and just one area that makes a huge impact is by helping mothers and children. According to the Rotary International website, an estimated 5.9 million children under the age of five die each year because of malnutrition, inadequate health care, and poor sanitation — all of which can be prevented. The Rotary Foundation reaches mothers and children in need by giving communities the help and training they need to take control of their own maternal and infant health care. Rotary members distribute clean birth kits and train health workers in the safe delivery of babies. They also teach mothers how to breastfeed, promote immunizations and regular checkups, and distribute insecticide-treated bed nets.
Rotary makes amazing things happen, like providing a fully equipped medical Jeep to volunteers and midwives to reach mothers and children in remote areas of Haiti; which has the highest maternal and infant mortality rate of any country in the western hemisphere.
Another Rotary feat is when they provided a mobile cancer screening unit and awareness training around Chennai, India, where there is a high mortality rate of women with breast and cervical cancer due to late diagnosis.
Rotary members launched a $3 million, five-year pilot to save the lives of mothers and children during home deliveries in Nigeria. Since 2005, they’ve also repaired 1,500 obstetric fistulas — 500 more than their initial goal — restoring dignity and hope to vulnerable mothers.
Clubs in Japan and Brazil used a Rotary Foundation global grant to equip a hospital with life-saving neonatal equipment. All these facts and figures, and more information can be found at: https://tinyurl.com/yckz9r43.
These are just a few examples of great accomplishments that Rotary has done, globally, in only one area of focus. Can you imagine what else they have accomplished?
The Emmett Rotary Club, which averages around 40 members, is a strong supporter of our community and especially our youth. Numerous youth groups have benefited from the funds raised with our annual Youth Appreciation Dinner and Auction. It has become so successful because of the generosity of our local businesses and community members and the efforts put forth by the Emmett Rotarians.
If you would like to be a part of such a dynamic group, you are welcome to attend our meetings, which are held on Thursdays at noon at Idaho Pizza on Hwy 52. For more information go to our website: emmettrotary.org, like our Facebook page Rotary Club of Emmett, or call John Buck @ 208-369-1785.