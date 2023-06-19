New Rotary member John Dollar

John Dollar (left) welcomed as a new member of Rotary by club president John Buck.

 submitted photo

We need kids! We need kids ages 12-18 to find out how serious leadership can be seriously fun. We need kids to take action, build international understanding, and make new friends around the world. We need kids to join our Interact Club to develop leadership skills while discovering the power of Service Above Self.

The benefits of joining the Interact Club will be the ability to connect with leaders in your community and around the world to take action to make a difference in your school and community. The opportunity to discover new cultures and promote international understanding. Also, the ability to become a leader in your school and community, have fun, and make new friends from around the world.

