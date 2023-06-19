We need kids! We need kids ages 12-18 to find out how serious leadership can be seriously fun. We need kids to take action, build international understanding, and make new friends around the world. We need kids to join our Interact Club to develop leadership skills while discovering the power of Service Above Self.
The benefits of joining the Interact Club will be the ability to connect with leaders in your community and around the world to take action to make a difference in your school and community. The opportunity to discover new cultures and promote international understanding. Also, the ability to become a leader in your school and community, have fun, and make new friends from around the world.
Interact clubs organize at least two projects every year, one that helps their school or community and one that promotes international understanding. Rotary club sponsors mentor and guide Interactors as they carry out projects and develop leadership skills. Interactors celebrate the global impact of Interact by getting involved in: World Interact Week, Interact Video Awards, Rotary Youth Day at the United Nations, and Global Youth Service Day.
The Interact Club’s service project to help the community is the weekly cardboard recycling project, but until more kids join the Interact Club, we need help each week to recycle cardboard on Wednesday afternoons from 1:30 — 3:30. Join the crew at the Messenger Index warehouse (right behind their office). If you have any questions about the recycling project, please contact Ben Mock at (208) 880-4890.
At our Thursday, June 8 lunch meeting, President John Buck inducted a new member into the Rotary Club of Emmett, John Dollar. — Buck is also his sponsor. The new Rotarian owns Dollar’s Mini Storage and Dollar Real Estate and coaches the Emmett High School trap shooting club. He looks forward to helping in the community, forming new friendships, and learning more about Rotary. He is very pro-gun safety. He was welcomed by the Emmett Rotarians with an enthusiastic round of applause. He jumped right in and helped park cars for the Cherry Festival just a week after becoming a member! Welcome, John Dollar, and thank you!
For more about Rotary, you can attend our meetings on Thursdays at noon at Idaho Pizza on Hwy 52. Or go to our website https://www.emmettrotary.org/, like our Facebook page, Rotary Club of Emmett, or call John Buck (208) 369-1785. Come meet some new friends and have fun!