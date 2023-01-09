Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The first meeting of the year on Thursday, January 5, 2023, for the Emmett Rotary Club was non-stop from beginning to end, which is most likely an indication of how the club will proceed through the year. Hold on to your hats, folks!

President John Buck started the meeting by presenting the Service Above Self Award to James Waters for his dedication to being a Rotarian for 38 years. He has selflessly contributed countless hours of his time, knowledge, and money for many, many service projects, and always with a smile on his face. He has held several official positions, not only at the club level but also for the Rotary 5400 District. The Emmett Rotary Club is grateful for Jim’s enthusiasm, positivity, and “I will be there” attitude when service projects are presented.

Recommended for you

Load comments