The first meeting of the year on Thursday, January 5, 2023, for the Emmett Rotary Club was non-stop from beginning to end, which is most likely an indication of how the club will proceed through the year. Hold on to your hats, folks!
President John Buck started the meeting by presenting the Service Above Self Award to James Waters for his dedication to being a Rotarian for 38 years. He has selflessly contributed countless hours of his time, knowledge, and money for many, many service projects, and always with a smile on his face. He has held several official positions, not only at the club level but also for the Rotary 5400 District. The Emmett Rotary Club is grateful for Jim’s enthusiasm, positivity, and “I will be there” attitude when service projects are presented.
Then, President Buck had the honor of inducting our newest member, Tahja Jensen, into the Emmett Rotary Club. Tahja is the Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney for Gem County. During our Happy Dollars segment, she said she is looking forward to being part of such a dynamic group of volunteers. John presented her with a Rotary pin and welcomed her to not only the Emmett Club but also to Rotary’s global community of more than 1.2 million men and women dedicated to building a better world. We also appreciate her sponsor, Donnie Wunder, who is the recent Past President of the Emmett Rotary Club for inviting her.
President Buck then introduced our guest speaker, Janet Monti with the Emmett Valley Friendship Coalition. She gave us an update on the number of families who attend their weekly dinners, and receive weekly food boxes, and Christmas Cheer Baskets. She is truly a gem in this community and we appreciate all the work she does and taking the time to speak at our meeting.
Our meetings are held on Thursdays at noon at Idaho Pizza on Hwy 52 For more information go to our website https://www.emmettrotary.org/, like our Facebook page Rotary Club of Emmett, or call John Buck @ 208-369-1785. Come, join us, and make some new friends!